R3hab collaborates with Gabry Ponte for ‘The Portrait’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 32

Multi-platinum producer R3hab is at it again. Blessing listeners with another amazing piece of art. This time it comes in the form of joining forces with Italian producer Gabry Ponte for a single titled, “The Portrait.”

When the Dutch-Moroccan DJ releases a new track you instantly know it is worth a listen and this one is no different. “The Portrait” opens with what the press release describes as an “ominous bassline” partnered with lyrics that create a groove-type feel. The track brings a bouncy style with it and includes the lyrical section “Oh la la la” that will be stuck in any listeners head.



“Gabry has always been a leader in the dance space, and it’s been a pleasure creating ‘The Portrait’ with him. This song took a while to get just right, but it was worth the time it took us to capture the confidence, mystery, and swagger of the song’s subject. I hope you see a bit of yourself in this audio “portrait” we painted. I can’t wait to play this at my upcoming festivals.” – R3HAB

Ponte is behind the ‘90s global sensation “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” that he created with his band Eiffel 65. The song continues to be played throughout sets all over the world to this day.

“When I first heard the idea of the song I fell in love with it, and I thought it would be the perfect match for me and R3HAB to collaborate. Working with him on the production was very challenging and inspiring. He has such a great vision!” – Gabry Ponte

Stream “The Portrait” via R3hab’s CYB3RPVNK below.

Image Credit: Press