Alesso teases new track with Marshmello & James Bay: Listen

By Creighton Branch 43

Later this month, the world will finally get one of the biggest collaborations in dance music as Alesso and Marshmello will be joining forces along with James Bay to release a new track. While we do not know the official song title we know that the release date is August 20th. Alesso took to his Instagram yesterday to share a sneak peek of the track in what seemed to be a possible lyric video.

The collaboration seemed inevitable as back in 2019 Alesso joined Moe Shalizi’s management team, The Shalizi Group, which is most famous for managing Marshemello. The progressive-house veteran has had a memorable few weeks as he held his two-night “Together Again” event in Downtown Los Angeles at the end of July and has already teased another collaboration with Deniz Koyu.

It’s hard to find many who don’t know the name Marshmello. The DJ has transcended dance music and is now a global icon. He is coming off of his iconic Lollapalooza set in Chicago, where he closed out Perry’s Stage on Friday night. Marshmello has become known for working with some of the most commercially known artists in various genres. Some of the collaborations include Kane Brown, Usher, Juice Wrld, Selena Gomez, Khalid, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich and The Jonas Brothers.

James Bay is an English singer-songwriter. He is best known for his single “Let It Go” which peaked at #1 on the Billboard chart’s “Hot 100” back in 2016. Bay earned three Grammy nominations in 2015 including Best New Artist, Best Rock Song with “Hold Back the River” and Best Rock Album in “Chaos And The Calm.”

The video in Alesso’s post pictured a night sky with multiple stars in the background. As the video starts to turn, drawings begin to appear in the sky. It becomes a sketch of two hands touching fingers. The image then disappears. All that is left are the words, “Just like magic, the stars will align.” The only preview of music we get is a soft piano playing an emotional chord progression, as expected on any Alesso track. As the anticipation begins to build around this song in the coming weeks, there is one certain thing. With the popularity that these three artists have individually, together they will create a global hit.

View Alesso’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Alesso (via Facebook), Marshmello (via Facebook), James Bay (via Facebook)