Black Coffee shows viewers an inside look into the creation of his virtual reality avatar for PRISM

By Creighton Branch 10

Electronic music is known for pushing the boundaries of the way viewers experience performances. No example is better than Sensorium Galaxy’s PRISM, a series of concerts by some of the world’s most popular DJs in an immersive virtual reality world. Until now it has been unknown how the process to transport these DJs into the digital world worked. But South African producer Black Coffee gives us the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of his PRISM avatar with his new YouTube video.

The video depicts the level of complexity that it takes to create an experience such asPRISM. We see Coffee in a suit with cameras attached to him, all while he is surrounded by a completely different set of cameras, all while playing a set. At the end of the video, we get to see a quick look into the editing of how the creators bring this experience to life and the amount of time it takes to bring a VR experience.

“It’s crazy. It’s something I actually never thought would come into our space, like the DJ world. We come from playing records to cassettes to cities, and I think this is the future, you know. To be able to take music to this level, I love trying new things, I love exploring.” – Black Coffee, YouTube

Sensorium Galaxy is a digital metaverse for virtual reality users. With the creation of PRISM, now the company will be able to have a virtual world to “host next-level performances from the world’s leading electronic music artists.” Other artists include Carl Cox, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

“I think it’s beautiful, you know. Not just now during the pandemic, even after because music is such an important thing to people. It has so much healing, and it brings so much comfort. So if we can improve how they consume music you know, and through VR then they are able to feel like they are in a club and see their favorite DJ playing music and be in the moment.” – Black Coffee, YouTube

Watch the full video of Black Coffee’s behind the scenes Sensorium Galaxy experience below.

Image Credit: Black Coffee, Press