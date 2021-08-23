Fatboy Slim unveils new Apple Music mix series ‘Everybody Loves A Mixtape’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 20

The prolific English DJ and producer Norman Cook, better known professionally as Fatboy Slim, has collaborated with streaming service Apple Music for a brand new 12 part mixtape series titled ‘Everybody Loves A Mixtape’. The mixtapes are being used to hype up the producer’s ‘We’ve Come A Long Way Together’ UK tour which begins on the 4th of November this year and is taking place in many cities across the country including London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow.

The mixtape will be premiering on Youtube and Apple Music over 12 weeks with the first two instalments of the Mixtape having already premiered on the last two previous Fridays, with the newest episode focusing on Party Re-edits ,and features tracks from The Police, Nari and Cloonee as well as unheard IDs. Each new edition will premiere over the next 10 Friday’s at 9pm PST and will focus on new and specific themes including Ibiza and Disco with more themes to be announced.

Apple Music subscribers can listen to the two currently released ‘Everybody Loves A Mixtape’ and find the tracklists on Fatboy Slim’s artist page here and even without a subscription, you can find all current and future editions of the mixtape on Fatboy Slim’s Youtube page, with volume 2 ‘Party Re-Edits’ available to watch below. Find tickets and more information to his highly anticipated tour on the producers and DJ’s official website here.

Image Credit: Fatboy Slim