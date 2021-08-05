New York City clubs will soon require proof of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter

By Creighton Branch 1

With Covid-19 cases rising across the world and new variants of the virus identified, many places are beginning to add new restrictions on entering indoor spaces. The latest will come from New York as mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will require proof of at least one dose of the vaccine starting on August 16th for entry into indoor dining, gyms, and all entertainment places. This will include all New York City clubs. The following month, on September 17th, the requirement will become a rule that will be enforced.

New York City is now the first city in the United States to implement this requirement and use a passport system. The approach will be called the ‘Key to NYC Pass.’ Many places have allowed indoor entry with the result of a negative test within a certain amount of days, this will no longer be the case in New York City as officials are working to promote vaccination. The city is even offering a $100 incentive for people who decide to get one. However, this rule will not apply to outdoor events.

“The key to NYC, when you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone is vaccinated they can do all the amazing things available in New York City. This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders. If you are vaccinated all that is going to open up to you, you have the key, you can open the door. If you are unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things. That’s the point we are trying to get across.” – Bill de Blasio, ABC 7 New York

One of the concerns is if children under 12 years who are not eligible to receive a vaccine yet will be allowed indoors with their families. The answer is yes.

“Not everyone is going to agree with this, I understand that. But for some people, this is going to be the life-saving act. We are putting a mandate in place. It will guarantee a much high level of vaccination in this city. That is the key to protecting people and the key to our recovery.” – Bill de Blasio, ABC 7 New York

This decision comes as the United States has now reached a remarkable record of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. However, they have had a difficult time reducing new cases due to the Delta variant. While vaccinated people can spread the new variant, health experts have said that 99% of hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated people.

Image Credit: Rukes.com