Noisia announce rescheduled dates for farewell tour

By Jack Spilsbury 19

The iconic Dutch dubstep and drum & bass trio Noisia (consisting of members Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen and Thijs de Vlieger) have finally revealed to fans the dates of their last ever tour after announcing the trio would be splitting in September 2019. The tour is scheduled to begin on September 11th of this year.

Although the tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, just after their split was announced, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the tour was subsequently cancelled with new dates promised. The tour will now be kicking off at the Run All Day festival in Bristol before visiting cities across the UK and the world, including Budapest, Toulouse, Copenhagen and Stockholm with future shows in the United States to be soon announced. Advertised as the final London show the trio will be playing the legendary Printworks venue on 10th December, which promises to be a spectacular night in music history.

The prolific trio will also be playing 3 shows in their native country of the Netherlands, with their current final ever show to take place in Amsterdam at the Melkweg on December 12th. It will be the last ever ‘Noisia invites’ which sees the trio accompanied by special guests, this time the star-studded lineup sees the likes of Black Sun Empire, DJ Ride and a special b2b from Mefjus and Phace. This is a tour that fans of Noisia can not afford to miss and you can find out more information and tickets for the tour via the trios official website here.

Image Credit: Noisia (via noisia.nl)