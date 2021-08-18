Noisia’s final UK show to be held at Printworks London in December

By Creighton Branch 32

It is official. Noisia will end their touring in the UK on December 10th at Printworks London. The event will be the penultimate show before the drum & bass trio conclude their historic 20-year career on December 16th in Amsterdam for Noisia Invites Final Edition at Melkweg.

The announcement comes after the group shocked the electronic dance world in September of 2019 when they released a statement saying they would be splitting up to pursue their separate careers. They had planned to do a final run of shows during 2020. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Noisia postponed the events until this year. Now that events can take place, the group will appear at Run All Day Festival in Bristol, UK and continue to the end of the year.

Noisia consists of Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen and Thijs de Vlieger. The Dutch-based group has become icons in the world of bass music. They recently found commercial success when they collaborated with Skrillex for their single “Supersonic.” They have also seen releases on Deadmau5’s label, Mau5trap.

According to Printworks London’s website, proof of a covid-19 vaccine is currently not needed to enter the venue but is one of the ways to be allowed in. However, it must be a complete vaccine that is finished at least 14 days before the show. Negative tests will also be accepted at the event. Residents based in England must provide a negative PCR or lateral flow test for entry. Ticket holders based in other parts of the UK must show a negative NHS PCR, lateral flow test or completed UK vaccine via an NHS Covid Pass letter. Lastly, international attendees must have a negative NHS flow or PCR test. All tests must be within 48 hours of the event.

The first three tiers of tickets are sold out, but the fourth tier is currently available for £37.50 with a £3.75 booking fee. Early entry tickets are also on sale for £30.00 with a £3.00 booking fee. Doors will open at 8 pm with the last entry being at 10: 30 pm and the show running until 3 in the morning.

To purchase tickets and for more information click here.

Image Credit: Press