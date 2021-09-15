Avicii’s genre defining debut album ‘True’ turns 8 years old

By Creighton Branch 17

It’s crazy to think that it has been eight years already since Avicii cemented his name as one of dance music’s greats with the release of his debut album, ‘True.’ Released on September 13th, 2013, with ten tracks included in the project. The album would go on to be arguably the Swedish producer’s best work of his career. Featuring the global smash record “Wake Me Up” featuring Aloe Blacc, ‘True’ changed the dance industry as we knew it.

‘True’ also carries quite the story with it. Earlier that year in March, Avicii graced the stage of Ultra Music Festival in Miami to premiere his new music for his highly anticipated album. Fans screamed in excitement as they knew the time had finally come to hear an array of new material that many were expecting to be follow up to his hits “Levels” and “Seek Bromance.” However, a silence fell over the crowd as Avicii paused his set to bring out a live band to premiere a blue-grass and soul-inspired project.

That night would soon become infamous in the world of EDM as Avicii initially received negative feedback from the crowd in the form of loud boos. Many in the audience didn’t understand it. The sound was not the progressive style many had come to know during that era. The silence grew greater as Avicii premiered the first versions of “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.” Avicii took a risk that night that some thought was a career-ending move. But just like many things in his career, Avicii saw the vision before we could.

The album would peak at number one on the U.S. Billboard Dance Charts and four other countries and have 14 top-ten placements, all while going multi-platinum in various places. The leading single “Wake Me Up” has received 2 billion views on YouTube and 1.3 billion streams on Spotify. It introduced a new way to view EDM at the time. Far beyond the reliance on high-powered synths and heavy kick drums. Avicii pushed the envelope and invented a new definition for electronic dance music.

It’s safe to say that risk that Avicii took that night ultimately paid off in the form of arguably one of the best albums in EDM history. ‘True’ leaves you with a different feeling after every song, and each one is different from the last. Fusing sounds of various genres that many viewed impossible at the time, Avicii forged a new path for the next generation of producers.

Relive Avicii’s debut album ‘True‘ on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Avicii/Ultra