Sonny Fodera announces new album and drops intoxicating track ‘Angel’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 27

Momentum and hype around Australian born but London-based Sonny Fodera has only been growing, having already passed over 300 million streams on Spotify this year alone, and constantly teasing fans over the past few days via his social media. It’s a delight that the esteemed producer has revealed all as he announces he’ll be releasing a brand new album titled ‘Wide Awake’ releasing October 22nd. With it he has announced a surprise drop of a song ‘Angel’ featuring intrinsic vocalist Clementine Douglas, and is an official single from the LP.

MY NEW ALBUM 'WIDE AWAKE' IS DROPPING ON OCTOBER 22ND 💙👁️💛 Every single one of you that follows, listens and shows me love, you are my family 💛 PRE-ORDER/LISTEN: https://t.co/6cBaowSSNf pic.twitter.com/P80jXw8QSd — Sonny Fodera (@sonnyfodera) September 8, 2021

Releasing on Sonny Fodera’s own label Solotoko, this album follows other recent successful single releases from the producer such as the smash summer hit ‘Nah’ and the now modern classic ‘Turn Back Time’, in collaboration with Diplo. ‘Wide Awake’ comprises of 14 heavy-hitting tracks and promises to be his most ambitious album yet with A-List collaborations with the likes of Ella Eyre, MK, Vintage Culture and Sam Tompkins, throughout a range of versatile production styles. Single ‘Angel’, is an infectiously groovy track, containing catchy percussion throughout and synths guaranteed to get the song trapped in any listeners head. The song is heightened by its vocalist Clementine Douglas, who has cemented herself into this track and suits as a perfect addition to ‘Angel’s’ addictive production.

You can preorder and pre-save the LP ‘Wide Awake’ ahead of its release on October 22nd here, which is also releasing on the label Solotoko and is being accompanied by the Wide Awake Tour kicking off late September, in which tickets and more information can be found on the official Sonny Fodera website here. Check out the intoxicating new single ‘Angel‘ which is out now on Spotify below, and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Press