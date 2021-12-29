The Weeknd launched new NFT collection ‘Blinding Lights’

The Weeknd has just launched a brand new limited edition NFT entitled ‘Blinding Lights’. The launch celebrates ‘Blinding Lights’ as the Number 1 spot on Billboard‘s ‘Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart’. The collection is released in junction with Billboard and Infinite founder Karvin Cheung through footballer Tom Brady‘s NFT trading website Autograph, which has also released limited editions of other athletes and their great feats such as Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, and Tony Hawk, making The Weeknd the first featured artist on the site.

The auction recently ended on December 23rd with four collectible trading cards that were all signed by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) himself. The series also featured a 1/1 NFT of The Weeknd‘s November 2021 Billboard cover that went in tandem with the announcement of his Billboard achievement. The three other trading cards picture snippets of the music video for ‘Blinding Lights’ with all of the other incredible statistics of the song, such as airplay audio impressions and US streams to name a few.

The President of Billboard, Julian Holguin stated, “Through this collection, we’re excited to offer music fans a new, innovative format that allows them to engage further with our rankings and deepen their connection to an important milestone in music history.”

While this is the first NFT series celebrating ‘Blinding Lights’, The Weeknd also has numerous physical mementos available for purchase on his website such as a Billboard trading card, also designed by Cheung, and other still images of the artist.

Image Credits: Blinding Lights (Artwork), The Weeknd/Autograph.io/Billboard