Roc Dubloc releases his 2021 Yearmix: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 33

Roc Dubloc comes yet again with another fabulous Yearmix 2021 Edition (formerly known as Nexu Yearmix). The 10-minute mashup is something fans have looked forward to every year and the year end 2021 is jam-packed with tracks spanning all over the spectrum of Pop and EDM.

As one of the most prominent rising stars in Israel, Roc Dubloc has been creating a stir in the industry with his pioneering sound and ground-shaking live performances. He has truly earned his place as a decade-long resident at Israel’s iconic Funjoya festival, and continues to prove exactly why he has caught the attention of some of the scene’s greatest artists.

The history of the Yearmix’s dates back to as early as 2013, with the exception of other mixes including a 2021 edition of ‘Best of David Guetta’ mix, and also a ‘Decade Edition’ mix. In a great feat, Dubloc manages to mash-up nearly 4 hours of music into a 10-minute masterpiece in the Yearmix 2021 edition, and features tracks such as Swedish House Mafia’s hiatus-breaking hit ‘It Gets Better’, ‘Won’t Let You Go’ by Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko, and John Martin, the TikTok smash hit ‘Beggin’ by Måneskin. You’ll also hear tracks from Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion making this mix inclusive for all the biggest hits of the year.

You can listen to the full 10-minute mash-up below:

Click here for the full Spotify playlist of all the tracks incorporated.

Image Credit: Press