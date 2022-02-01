Johnny Depp releases NFT collection ‘Never Fear The Truth’

By Theonlymajed 12

Johnny Depp in no way is setting a limit to his full potential, as on January 26 the actor launched his NFT project “Never Fear The Truth“. Featuring 11,111 NFTs, this NFT collection is portraits of Johnny Depp’s friends, family, and heroes all animated and made by the artist himself. There has not been an announcement regarding the launch date of the NFTs currently, but the project is in the making.

10,000 Non-fungible tokens will be available for purchase in this Johnny Depp NFT project. These will be allocated through the public sale. The remaining 1,111 will be held between Johnny and his team. The Never Fear The Truth team will be holding onto their NFTs for 3 months and Johnny’s allocation will be distributed under his command. The Never Fear The Truth Discord server has overreached 45,000 fans interested in his project launch. Johnny Depp got positioned into fame by his acting, however, the artist is known to carry a creative history before acting by dropping out of high school to pursue a music career. This current NFT launch displays that the artist is multi-talented with many different potentials.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends, and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Johnny Depp is the latest major actor to join the NFT space.

