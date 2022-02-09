Lenco launches new turntable range with USB and Bluetooth features

The Swiss electronics company Lenco has just launched a brand-new range of affordable turntables which are perfect for any setting, whether it be at home or in the studio.

The range is compiled of the LS-410, LS-430, and LS-440, which are all belt-driven and have USB and Bluetooth 5.0 features, as well four of their very own built speakers (two 10W and two 15W). They’re all equipped with an Audio-Technica cartridge, ensuring only a high-quality playback, whether it be via your smartphone, laptop or record. The LS-410 has an adjustable speed feature between 33 and 45 rpm, which allows for easy playback; the latter two also have adjustable pitch and tone control.

Lenco has provided a more in-depth description:

The Lenco LS-410 is a turntable with built-in speakers. The four speakers (two 15-Watt speakers and two 10-Watt speakers) provide a nicely balanced sound. The turntable is easy to use. Simply plug it in and instantly enjoy your favourite LP! Alternatively, stream your playlist on your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to the turntable’s speakers.

The adjustable speed enables you to choose between 33 and 45 rpm and you can easily play singles and LPs. The LS-410 is a belt-driven turntable equipped with a high-quality Audio-Technica cartridge. This ensures the audio quality is at its best and the LP stays in good shape for longer. Using the start-stop button, you can stop the disc at any time and restart it where you left off. The plastic dust cover ensures your record player does not disappear under a layer of dust. The Lenco LS-410 has a beautiful walnut wood finish.

Product specifications:

Bluetooth 5.0

2 Rated speed settings 33 and 45 RPM

Moving Magnetic Cartridge (MMC)

Belt drive

Start & Stop control

4 built-in speakers

Output power: 40W RMS

Pre-amplifier ON-OFF

Plastic dust cover

Including: CE-UK multiplug AC adaptor

Connections: RCA output, AUX in

Lenco has ensured their affordability, with the LS range starting from only £220. They’re available now for pre-order via their website, click here for more information.

Image Credit: Lenco Official Website