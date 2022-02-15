Spotify music cancellation page witnesses three times the traffic from premium users

By Lakshay Bhagtani 10

The global music streaming giant Spotify has seen a significantly large increase in traffic at its cancellation page from its premium users, indicating that the audience is certainly disappointed about something. The number of users thinking about canceling their Spotify music subscription has nearly tripled over the last few weeks, with a 196% increase in the last 7 days itself. The platform’s support for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has been identified as the primary reason for this backlash.

“This is a huge spike. It implies people were passionate about the issue and took immediate action. We’ll see if it keeps rising.” – Seema Shah (Lead Researcher at Spotify)

Although Joe Regan has already apologized for some racial slurs that were used in a few old episodes from the podcast, the situation looks far from under control as artists and spectators have been busy criticizing and boycotting Spotify over the weeks. In fact, some highly renowned professionals including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, and India. Arie has withdrawn from the platform by pulling their content off it. At the same time, Joe’s beef with CNN was a talking point yet again recently.

“My thoughts for CNN, my advice to them: I don’t hate CNN. I used to go to them every day for the news until they start f—-ng hatin’ on me. If you want to do better, just f—-ng change your model, change the way you do it. If you’re in business and your business is the news and you want to get more people to pay attention, you should be honest” – Joe Rogan

Image Credits – Anadolu Agency | Getty Images