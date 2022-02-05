Sunderland poised for a 10,000-capacity arena in Riverside development

By Jackson Naffa 7

As part of an £80m redevelopment project of Riverside, Sunderland (in the north-east of England), early plans for a 10,000-capacity arena have just been revealed.

It’s set to feature in the city centre, which will also welcome the additions of restaurants, hotels and studios. It’s also estimated that this new arena is likely to attract hundreds of thousands of new visitors each year.

The Sunderland City Council is working with various partners, including a “UK-based industry-leading operator” to deliver the new scheme, which has already attracted over £20m in funding. If Sunderland’s cabinet signs off on the proposed plans, the project will move forward into the advanced design process; the project timeline is still to be confirmed.

Sunderland’s City Council leader Graeme Miller goes into great depth about the development:

“The rate of transformation in our city points to the level of regeneration we are delivering for Sunderland, and this development raises that bar higher. We set out an ambition to bring more experiences to the city as part of our Riverside Sunderland investment strategy, and you only have to look at the change to date in the city centre to see that it is more than an aspiration – it’s something we’re determined to make a reality…we’re transforming Sunderland – we’re delivering on our promises to residents – and we’re proud to be spearheading a programme of change in Sunderland that is unlike any period of change in living memory. This new investment will be an incredible addition to the city centre.”

The Sunderland Business Improvement District CEO, Sharon Appleby also added:

“Today’s announcement is a significant one, creating a new leisure destination that will attract yet more businesses who want to be part of the city’s journey and who can take advantage of the huge investment and transformation underway in the heart of Sunderland. This is good news for our existing traders, delivering a facility that will complement the existing offer in Sunderland, and grow Sunderland’s reputation as an ambitious city with world class facilities and attractions. And it’s great news for residents, who can look forward to the next exciting stage of the city’s evolution.”

For more information regarding the Riverside Sunderland project, click here.

Image Credit: Riverside Sunderland