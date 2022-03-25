Solomun +1 is returning to Pacha Ibiza to ignite your Sundays

By Samantha Reis 10

The residencies in Ibiza continue to pile up, adding more and more excitement to what it’s set to be the summer of the great return of nightlife to the white isle. If you’re already filling out your must-see list, you can now add another unmissable residency to the list. From 22 May to 16 October, Sundays at Pacha Ibiza are the responsibility of maestro Solomun, who returns with his legendary Solomun +1.

After two difficult years in which the fun was cancelled in Ibiza, its iconic venues are starting to come back to life and Pacha Ibiza is no exception, revealing little by little its summer residencies for this year. One of the most famous and longest-running is Solomun +1, which has established itself as one of the island’s leading parties. The concept is simple and the formula is flawless. Every Sunday, the underground maestro Solomun hosts a guest DJ to fill Pacha Ibiza individually and together with the most authentic and eclectic clubbing atmosphere.

DJ Tennis, Âme, Dixon, Adriatique, DJ Koze, keinemusik, Sven Väth, Mano Le Tough, Maceo Plex, and Tale Of Us are some of the many names that comprise the immense and superb list of artists that have shone at this party in previous years. For this year, the bar couldn’t be higher, and Solomun’s guests will certainly match it by 200%. For 22 weeks, on Sundays, melodic grooves are guaranteed at Solomun +1. Grab your tickets here.

Diynamic‘s label boss is not only the head of this party but also the protagonist of the long-awaited Pacha Ibiza opening party. Scheduled for April 29, Pacha Ibiza’s Grand Opening will feature its great ambassador Solomun, who will spread his infectious energy in an all night long power set. The world’s most famous cherries come alive again on the white isle and if you don’t want to miss its first event of this season, run after your tickets.

Image Credits: Solomun (via Facebook)