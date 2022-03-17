Tiësto & Ava Max unveil second official music video for ‘The Motto’: Watch

Having recently teamed up with Ava Max for the mesmerizing new single The Motto, the grammy-winning record producer, and DJ Tiësto had delighted us all with an intriguing music video for it back in November. The Motto is the third single from the artist’s forthcoming album that will be out on Atlantic Records. If that wasn’t enough, the two have surprised us yet again with another official music video for the single, labeled as Part II, which aired exclusively on Facebook for the first 72 hours continuously.

Directed and choreographed by Charm La Donna (who previously worked with The Weeknd for the Super Bowl halftime show last year) in Los Angeles, California, the brand new music video includes the likes of Darrion Gallegos, Candice Savage, Caho Kitaori, Gato Waddell, Joseph John Perez, Cache Melvin, Maggie Anne Wade, and Honey Balenciaga as dancers. On the other hand, the first music video was directed by Christian Breslauer and featured both Tiësto & Ava Max partying and traveling.

Be sure to check out the brand new music video for The Motto below –

Image Credits – Tiësto Ava & Max (via Instagram)