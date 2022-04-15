Martin Garrix & DubVision unite again for ‘Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 4

Martin Garrix has again teamed up with duo DubVision for yet another progressive house anthem, ‘Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)’, featuring Shaun Farrugia. ‘Starlight’ exemplifies what progressive house should be. A nice melody, vocals that make you feel emotional and a drop worth jumping up and down for. Both Garrix and DubVision have never failed to disappoint this genre, and this track is absolutely no exception. Its premiere came during Garrix’s first ever performance in Andorra.

It’s the sixth track from Garrix’s very first album of club tracks, ‘Sentio’. The tracks began releasing just three weeks ago, with the first being ‘Follow’, the long awaited collaboration with Zedd. Then followed collaborations with good friends; ‘Limitless’ with Mesto, ‘Reboot’ with Vluarr (their first collaboration), ‘Quantum’ with Brooks and ‘Good Morning’ with Matisse & Sadko.

In what is a sign of the times we live in today, Garrix discovered the vocalist Shaun Farrugia on TikTok. He reached out, and they shortly began creating music together in the studio. Farrugia is also set to feature on another Garrix track, which may or may not have been the closing track of Garrix’s Ultra Music Festival Miami set a couple of weeks ago…

“Martin and I crossed paths unexpectedly through a mixture of TikTok and a mutual friend, Albin Nedler. From day one, the synergy in the studio was like no other, and I think you can hear it in the records. Starlight is a record written with love and honesty, honest in its lyrics, but also honest to all of our styles. I hope you love it as much as we do!” – Shaun Farrugia

Martin Garrix fans won’t have to wait much longer for new music, with the next ‘Sentio’ release coming out on Tuesday, April 19. The final release is pencilled in for Friday, April 29; we’re hoping for a few more tracks until then!

You can stream ‘Starlight’ by Martin Garrix, DubVision and Shaun Farrugia down below, please be sure to let us know your thoughts!

