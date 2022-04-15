R3HAB comes out with dance and radio crossover, ‘My Pony’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 19

R3HAB has come out to deliver what is a stellar crossover between electronic and pop music, with his latest release ‘My Pony’.

Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has yet again created a distinctive crossover record, showcasing his signature groovy basslines, instrumental melodies, and his readiness to experiment with new sounds. As he’s demonstrated over the years, his work in the studio is second to none. ‘My Pony’ has since received some monumental radio support from Afrojack, Mike Williams and Sam Feldt to name just a few.

“I’m constantly experimenting with different styles and sounds. ‘My Pony’ is a bit more bass-driven and laid back than my catalog so far, and I’m excited for the variety it brings. This record has been a long time coming, and I’m glad to finally share it. I’m sure ‘My Pony’ will lift moods in the blink of an eye, and I can’t wait to play it live.” – R3HAB

The beginning of 2022 has been quite the time for R3HAB, who has released monster collaborations such as ‘Love We Lost’ with Armin van Buuren and ‘Shooting Darts’ with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. He has also recently performed at the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix alongside Axwell on the headlining bill, and he’s even remixed the likes of Ed Sheeran, EVERGLOW and Tyga.

The year is only set to take R3HAB to even greater heights – his upcoming tour schedule is stacked, with festival appearances at Creamfields Thailand, Life Is Beautiful and Tomorrowland, where he’ll play back-to-back on the main stage with Afrojack, as well as his own solo set. R3HAB will also don many of the world’s biggest and best nightclubs, with dates for Marquee New York, Ministry of Sound and Zouk Las Vegas booked in too; you can find all of R3HAB’s tour dates here.

You can stream ‘My Pony’ by R3HAB down below, please be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: R3HAB (via Facebook)