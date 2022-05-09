Above & Beyond launch new record label Reflections

By Ellie Mullins 3

Above & Beyond are launching a brand new record label. Accompanying the Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep counterparts, the new label is called Reflections. “The third Anjuna record label is our new downtempo and ambient imprint called Reflections, and we are delighted to share it with you. Reflections is born from all those moments in between the dancefloors.” the trance trio state.

Where Anjunabeats is for the classic, uplifting trance and progressive sound and Anjunadeep focuses on deeper, house tunes (helmed by James Grant), Reflections is a place for those moments of tranquility, the tracks where a dancefloor filler moment isn’t the focus point. Ambient, downtempo and alternative, it will be a place where fans can get to love new artists as part of the Anjuna roster, and who we’ll be sure to see on event lineups of theirs in the future. Promising a mix of familiar faces and fresh names, it will be interesting to see who releases on this label, and what new artists we’ll get to love.

Speaking about the label, James Grant says:

“Reflections feels like a pretty intuitive thing for us. This is a genre that we have a history in, and one we belong in. If you look back on what we’ve done, on the Above and Beyond albums, there’s always been two or three standout downtempo tracks that have connected really well. What’s significant about this is that in all the time we’ve been doing this, there have been a lot of moments where someone suggested setting up a new label. We’ve always resisted because we wanted to focus on supporting the artists we have. So we only had two frontline labels: Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. Reflections is our third frontline label. he beautiful thing is, a lot of our artists were already either making stuff like this, or are fully capable of making great music like this. We’ve got a ready-made artist base to start from. We’ve always focused on emotional, soulful and melodic dance music, so with Reflections, you could probably just remove the ‘dance’ part here”.

So when can we hear the first lot of new music from Reflections? Excitingly, Above & Beyond themselves are kicking it all off on May 16, with not one, but two new tracks titled ‘Morning In Deira / Time Heals‘ which you can pre-save here. The label also has three playlists called Sleep, Focus and Relax, and a new 24/7 radio stream on their YouTube channel, which all will give fans an indicator as to whats to come from the label.

Image credit: press