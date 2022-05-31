Calvin Harris performs DJ set atop Liverpool FC bus

By Ellie Mullins 44

Parading throughout the city of Liverpool to celebrate their wins, Calvin Harris joined the Liverpool Football team atop their team’s bus for a huge DJ set.

Certainly a unique celebration for the team, who have two League Cup and FA cup wins, they paraded on their team bus throughout the UK city alongside Calvin Harris who provided the entertainment for Liverpool fans and the team, in the form of a massive surprise DJ set organised by team member Andrew Robertson.

Although the team lost the Champions League title to Real Madrid on Sunday 29 May in an intense game, everyone was still all smiles as they returned to their home city as fans lined the streets with flags, merch, red smoke and cheers all round. Calvin Harris being the DJ for this event seems fitting, as his release ‘One Kiss‘ with Dua Lipa had become the unofficial anthem amongst the fans of the football club at the games, which you can see a video of here. Speaking of Dua Lipa, Harris also just released his second collaboration alongside the star and Young Thug titled ‘Potion‘. The track officially kicks off the ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2‘ era, being the lead single from the highly anticipated album set to release some time this summer.

Speaking of the bus celebrations, footballer James Milner took to Instagram to say:

“Just when you think there’s nothing left in football that can surprise you… that happens on Sunday! Couldn’t believe what I was seeing and still can’t now. Amazing way to cap an incredible season and also fulfil a promise from 2020. To simply say ‘thank you’ for your relentless support doesn’t feel enough.”

Check out some footage from the crazy moment below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

Image credit: Conor McDonnell