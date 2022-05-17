Idris Elba added to the Future Rave lineup alongside David Guetta and MORTEN at Hï Ibiza

By Nina Kraljević 20

Club season is starting in Ibiza’s prestige club Hï Ibiza and their latest announcement includes Idris Elba, added to the Future Rave shows. David Guetta and MORTEN will perform their sets on a weekly basis every Friday from June 3rd until September 30th, while actor-turned-DJ Idris Elba is set to dive deeper into music spheres with his weekly Friday sets in the Club Room.

The prestige club Hï Ibiza is welcoming David Guetta and MORTEN‘s ‘Future Rave‘ for an exclusive 18-week residency. Award winning actor-turned-DJ Idris Elba is going to host the Club Room every Friday from 3 June – 30 September 2022. This actor’s love for music predates his acting days, when back in the nineties he was DJing in London’s underground circles, and ever since he was seen playing various world class stages from Glastonbury to Ibiza. This is his second residency in Hï Ibiza, with first one being back in summer 2019. Although the actor is known for his remarkable roles, one of which is BBC Detective John Luther, in an interview for Vanity Fair this year he made known to the public he is going to focus primarily on his music career:

“Some may think, well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s shit, I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it.”

His latest musical endeavors include house title ‘Fudge’ in collaboration with Eliza Legzdina on 7Wallace and he also has a confirmed collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in the works.

The rave duo David Guetta and MORTEN will be live on the White Isle every Friday from June 3rd until September 30th in the Theatre alongside Idris Elba and you can find the tickets here. David Guetta and world class Danish producer joined forces last year to present a new style in the EDM genre – Future Rave, mixed style of techno and progressive house, which residents of Ibiza will be able to hear on a weekly basis.

You might as well book your flights now, why not? Fridays in the Club Room at @hiibizaofficial // 03.06 – 30.09 💫@futurerave @davidguetta @MORTENofficial in the Theatre. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/k8nFUxM7HV pic.twitter.com/Y6v7pYNqz2 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 13, 2022

Image Credit: White Ibiza