Malaa announces debut album ‘Don Malaa’

By Nicole Pepe

Malaa took to social the other day to announce his debut album ‘Don Malaa’. It’s been a long time coming for the G-House, ski-mask-wearing DJ/producer, but we’re so happy it’s finally coming.

The Pardon My French artist has been a household name when it comes to some of the most infectious drops the stages have ever heard including his 2016 hit ‘Notorious’, his track with Rezz ‘Criminal’, and his most recent release ‘Wait’. Not to mention, his slew of official remixes including Diplo and Petit Biscuit‘s track ‘Pick Your Battles’ and The Weeknd‘s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ among many others. The faceless DJ got his start with the famous ‘Who Is Malaa?’ mixes on SoundCloud and has been an unstoppable force ever since, leading him to sign to Tchami‘s label Confession in addition to partnering with him on his ‘No Redemption’ tour in North America.

In a tweet, Malaa states that his debut album will premiere in September 2022 and includes that it’s been over a year in the making.

A new chapter begins. DON MALAA – My first album. September 2022 pic.twitter.com/NydrsCaL0C — Malaa (@Malaamusic) May 30, 2022

While we all patiently wait for ‘Don Malaa’ and this monumental moment in bass music, Malaa is currently on tour for the rest of the summer into early Fall in Europe and North America ending in both Dallas and Houston, Texas. You can click here to see if he is playing in a city near you and purchase tickets.

Image Credit: Rukes.com