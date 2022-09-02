MEDUZA release their spin of Supermode’s ‘Tell Me Why’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 5

MEDUZA ’s highly-anticipated remix of Supermode ’s 2006 classic ‘ Tell Me Why ’ is finally out on Axtone Records .

Following up on their latest ‘Bad Memories’ single release, GRAMMY®-nominated Italian producers Luca de Gregorio, Mattia Vitale and Simone Giani, better known as MEDUZA, are back with their highly-anticipated ID remix of Supermode’s ‘Tell Me Why.’ If you have been out partying this festival season, there’s no doubt you may have come across this amazing progressive tune. The trio’s remix has been well-supported all throughout 2022 by the likes of David Guetta, Vintage Culture, ACRAZE, Kygo, KREAM, and many other notable DJs.

While Supermode’s original mix is ​​inherently smooth and timeless, MEDUZA’s rework successfully resurrects the track into the present-day era of electronic music. MEDUZA’s ‘Tell Me Why’ remix starts with a progressive build-up where a new element is introduced to every phrase. The atmosphere begins to get louder and richer, signaling that we’re about to crescendo into a massive drop featuring the original track’s “Tell Me Why” lyrics on top of a massive MEDUZA bassline. As things start to settle down during the breakdown, a feeling of nostalgia begins to hit those familiar with Supermode’s version as soon as the original melody is heard. MEDUZA then brings you back from that state of transcendence and into the second build-up and drop of the euphoric journey.

Over 16 years ago, Swedish producers/DJs Steve Angello and Axwell released ‘Tell Me Why’ as their Supermode duo alias. Having found notable success, the track reached the top 10 charts in Belgium, Hungary, the Netherlands. It was also the duo’s first and last single release, who two years later founded Swedish House Mafia together with Sebastian Ingrosso. Fast forward to today and the track continues to reach milestones such as acquiring over 60 million plays on Spotify. Having released charting tracks and captivating remixes such as ‘Piece of Your Heart,’ ‘Lose Control,’ and ‘Discopolis 2.0,’ MEDUZA’s ‘Tell Me Why’ remix seeks to continue the legacy of the timeless tune.

Be sure to check out MEDUZA’s remix of Supermode’s ‘Tell Me Why’ down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Meduza (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR