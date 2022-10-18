Armin van Buuren releases new single ‘Hey (I Miss You)’ featuring Simon Ward: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 92

Armin van Buuren continues his release streak this year with his most recent track ‘ Hey (I Miss You)’ featuring Simon Ward via Armada Music .

Dutch superstar DJ/producer Armin van Buuren blesses fans with his latest track ‘Hey (I Miss You),’ the last pre-release single before the release of his ‘Feel Again, Pt. 2’ album set to drop this week. For Hey (I Miss You),’ Armin links up with award-winning singer-songwriter Simon Ward whose vocals are featured in Armin’s 2021 collaboration with R3HAB ‘Love We Lost.’ Once again, Armin and Simon Ward create an emotional record that firmly tugs at the heartstrings.

‘Hey (I Miss You)’ begins with Simon Ward’s background vocals harmonizing up until his main vocals take over the storyline. As Simon Ward recalls happier times from the past in the now-heartbroken present, a consistent kick, percussion and keys dictate the tempo and the surrounding atmosphere that we are traveling through. At this rate, emotions are flaring at an all-time high as Simon’s heartbreak perfectly captures the feeling of hopelessness at the end of something that could’ve been. When Armin and Simon Ward come together, a record filled with intense emotions is guaranteed. ‘Hey (I Miss You)’ is no exception as they re-encounter heartache and grief.

Be sure to check out Armin van Buuren’s new single ‘Hey (I Miss You)’ feat. Simon Ward down below or on your favorite streaming platform! We’ll also keep you posted when ‘Feel Again, Pt. 2’ drops this Friday, October 21!

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications