DGTL all set for its return to India in December with a breathtaking lineup

After a fascinating India debut back in 2020, DGTL is all set for its return to the subcontinent this December with a spellbinding lineup of artists that will be led by a series of headliners like Solomun, Maribou State, Denis Horvat, Dubfire, Patrice Bäumel and Gioli & Assia.

Having blessed the festive seasons of global audiences for over a decade with diverse forms of art and sustainability initiatives, DGTL has not limited its endeavors to electronic music. For its return to India, the festival will take place across two cities – Mumbai and Delhi on 9-10 and 10-11 December respectively. Apart from a wave of global artists, the event will also feature local representation from prospects like BLOT, Anyasa, Sequ3l, Deep Brown, and Sindhi Curry. You can check out the complete lineup down below.

We can expect an exquisite festive experience with all sorts of aesthetic art installations, mind-bending stage designs, and conceptual light showcases from DGTL India 2022. Here’s what the representatives at DGTL had to say about the bond that they share with the Indian fanbase –

“We are looking very forward to continuing our partnership with the DGTL India team. After a successful first weekender in Bengaluru in 2020, it was unfortunate we had to put our plans on ice for more than two years. But I am sure we will make this be forgotten in the blink of an eye with this year’s double edition in New Delhi and Mumbai.” – Ellen Evers (Festival Director – DGTL)

Be sure to grab your tickets here before they’re all sold out.

