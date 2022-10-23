’20 Years: Pig&Dan’ – an album, a story and a brilliant career [Magazine Exclusive]

By Samantha Reis

Two decades of Pig&Dan, one of the most respected duos in the techno scene. From Mallorca to the world, this duo has designed and followed a fantastic path.

With an unbreakable vision and boundless creativity Pig&Dan have earned the admiration of some of electronic music’s biggest names, and have done since the very beginning of their twenty year partnership. Having released music on some of the most respected labels in the industry, including their own ELEVATE imprint, twenty years of stories and a brilliant career are now told in a very special anniversary album. We Rave You entered the time machine with these talented artists to take you to the heart of ‘20 Years: Pig&Dan’.

Hi Igor (Pig) and Dan! Thanks for taking a moment out of touring to talk to us for a bit. First of all, congratulations on your 20-year career! Tell us how you met, why you decided to form the duo and, of course, the reason behind your alias.

Thanks so much, we see it as a real milestone! Well, we met on a plane by chance when talking about music. After the second meeting, we felt it was fate and needed to check out if we had synergy in the studio. Two decades later here we are, feeling more creative than ever. The name came as a sort of joke and stuck. Igor (Pig) was known for his passion for food and we decided to use his nickname.

Looking back over these twenty years, how would you describe your journey?

Dynamic, lucky, hard-flipping work! Lots of love, tears and sweat have gone into this journey and we are so damn grateful to have succeeded in what is a very hard industry. We started at a time when there was no social media, or anyone taking videos (bliss), so spreading the word was solely through music and doing what you do, without it being about perception. We’ve been so fortunate to have been supported by label bosses like Sven Väth and Adam Beyer, plus some promoters who believed in us and brought us on board even when we were just starting. This helped us elevate our name internationally, something that’s hard to even comprehend on so many levels. We wake up grateful every day.