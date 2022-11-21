Eric Prydz shares cryptic HOLO tweet regarding 2023

By Chris Vuoncino 26

Eric Prydz made his mark on the dance music industry many years ago for his incredible house and techno productions, helping him build a massively loyal fan base around the world.

While his spectacular productions are still the main attraction for fans of the Swedish producer, he has further grown his legacy with stunning visuals in recent years to accompany his live sets.

While Eric Prydz has utilized the HOLO events for special events and festivals, it seems that fans around the world will have more opportunities to catch one of this eye popping events in the new year. After bringing the incredible show to all three weekends of Tomorrowland this past year, the producer wrapped up his 2022 HOLO shows with three events in Sao Paulo and Amsterdam, the next chance for fans to catch the set will be at Ultra Music Festival in 2023. Prydz is just one the many exciting techno acts announced during Ultra Music’s phase 1 line-up reveal. Now, as the anticipation grows for one of the world’s premier dance dance festivals to hit Miami in March, Eric Prydz appears to be teasing the potential for many more HOLO shows throughout 2023.

Taking to social media, Prydz shared a short clip from his HOLO shows featuring a large, digital whale spinning and floating above the crowd throughout most of the clip. The image eventually transforms to a bionic whale before giving away to a massage onslaught of green lasers to excitement of crowd. Accompanying the clip, the producer added few words:

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO 2023… Starting at @ultra …

While fans will have to wait for further details regarding where Prydz will be taking the HOLO tour in 2023, the anticipation will no doubt be high to see where he else he decides to travel with the show. Stay tuned to Eric Prydz’s Tour Page or secure Ultra Music passes now to be sure to catch the show.

2023… Starting at @ultra … pic.twitter.com/4aUjPA20wg — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) November 18, 2022

Image Credit: Tomorrowland