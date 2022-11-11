Unstoppable duo Kx5 reveal their latest track ‘Avalanche’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević

In a string of show-stopping releases, deadmau5 and Kaskade bring out another banger titled ‘Avalanche’ under their collaborative project Kx5. As the duo continues to shape the progressive scene with continuous releases, anticipation of their debut album set to release in 2023 grows.

Kaskade and deadmau5 once again got together on their project Kx5 to provide their fans with a fresh new track titled ‘Avalanche’. The two pioneers of progressive music never miss with their releases, and their latest one is a powerful escape to the world of energetic ambience. The mystical vocal debut of James French backs a spectacular build up to a drop we will likely be hearing at festivals across the globe. The drums of this new progressive anthem are unlikely to leave anyone indifferent, so for those who wish for a live experience of the duo, their upcoming show in Memorial Coliseum, LA on December 10 is a must see, and for the biggest fans they made sure to offer a unique experience package.

Kx5 is a collaboration over a decade and a half in the making. deadmau5 and Kaskade effectively changed the electronic music landscape when they paired together for 2008’s slow-burning ‘I Remember’ and the influence of their follow up ‘Move For Me’ cemented their status as pioneers. Both tracks peaked at No. 1 within a week of one another on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. The GRAMMY-nominated artists’ paths then crossed again on 2016’s ominous ‘Beneath with Me’ featuring Skylar Grey. ‘Avalanche’ is the latest in a string of highly welcomed releases – from atmospheric track ‘Alive’ and EDC-debuted anthem ‘Take Me High’, Kx5 is lifting the bar for electronic music producers to come. As the hype grows, time closes in on the release of their debut album, announced to release sometime in 2023.

Enjoy the latest Kx5 project titled ‘Avalanche’ featuring James French down below and let us know what you think:

Image Credit: Leah Sems / Provided by Falcon Publicity