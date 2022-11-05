Nicky Romero & Afrojack release first-ever collaboration ‘Back To Where We Started’: Listen

By Jan César

After years of friendship and remixing each other´s releases, Nicky Romero and Afrojack release their first collaboration.

This year’s edition of the Amsterdam Music Festival marked 10 years of this huge festival which is the biggest event of the Amsterdam Dance Event. Since 2017, this festival is bringing unique B2B headliner sets, starting with Hardwell & Armin Van Buuren in 2017. Now, in the first edition after the pandemic, the B2B consisting of Nicky Romero and Afrojack was set to headline the event. Both already had an experience from the virtual edition of AMF, where they also played a B2B set. The B2B set was a perfect setup to make not only a great set full of mashups but also to make a collaboration that fans desperately wanted. Now the collaboration is finally here.

The festival-ready track, “Back To Where We Started” steps back and remembers the moments that shaped these two artists. The track also shows the new Nicky Romero style, which he has already said he wants to turn his attention to. So-called Mainstage Techno is working well at festivals and clubs all over the world and it is one of the key Nicky Romero sounds of 2022.

Afrojack also has a successful year. With many releases including a collaboration with R3hab and Au/Ra, Afrojack also performed live set after a thrilling Formula 1 race at the Dutch Grand Prix. Both still show that they belong to the elite of dance music.

Fans can finally enjoy a Nicky Romero & Afrojack collaboration. You can listen to it below.

Image Credit: Afrojack (Press), Nicky Romero (via Kevin Anthony Canales)