Alison Wonderland shares new Whyte Fang single ‘Transport God’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 185

While Alison Wonderland treated fans to her excellent third album, Loner, in 2022, the Australian producer will now be turning her focus to her newly announced label, FMU Records, as well as her alternate musical alias, Whyte Fang. Today she released the project’s fourth single, the hard-hitting Transport God to streaming services as she prepares to release a debut album later this year.

Alison Wonderland has been slowly building up the project over the last two years, releasing three previous singles and making a rare live appearance in Los Angeles in the summer of 2022. After a full year of touring and supporting her recent album, Loner, as well as releasing two stand-alone singles, she is now turning her focus on Whyte Fang and preparing the project for its New York City live debut in March this year at the FMU Records Warehouse Party. The announcement of FMU Records shows her desire to have more control over industry decisions, especially after she implemented some interesting marketing approaches for her own single, Down The Line, at the request of her label.

With the release of Transport God, Wonderland is continuing to expand her sound and deliver bass-heavy anthems that will rattle the walls of any club or open-air desert festival, that lets Whyte Fang take over the decks. The glitchy lead of the single stays busy throughout the track, while Alison Wonderland cuts through with racing percussion and thunderous sub-bass to drive home the full force of the single. Throughout the song, the refrain of, “you can transport God,” permeates through, delivering the phrase as both a statement and a question, further adding to the intrigue of the track.

Although there is no official word on when the album will be released, the FMU Records party in New York City will serve as a listening event to preview the upcoming release. With Transport God out now and joining her previous Whyte Fang singles, Girl, 333, and TIDES, fans can get excited for a diverse and heavy collection of songs when the album does drop later this year.

Image Credit: Rukes.com