deadmau5 and Kaskade premier Kx5 BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Following their show at Printworks in London not long ago, the duo behind Kx5 debuted together on the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix show over the past weekend.

Over the course of the past years, both deadmau5 and Kaskade have graced the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix decks separately, but now as their Kx5 project develops further since announcing it a year ago, they went on air together for a 2-hour-long mix for the first time. Since the Kx5 project was announced, they’ve released 5 singles, a remix EP, performed at EDC Las Vegas and the LA Memorial Coliseum which broke records, and have also announced an album due for release in March. This Essential Mix is the next in a long line of achievements that they’ve completed in just a short amount of time together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kx5 (@kx5official)

Starting off strong with the Spencer Brown remix of the debut single ‘Escape,’ it then goes straight into one of the more recent singles, ‘Alive‘ featuring The Moth and the Flame. Following this, we then get selections of tracks from the likes of Dom Dolla, CamelPhat and MEDUZA as well as tracks from deadmau5 and Kaskade themselves, with the mix ending on ‘The Veldt.’ Aside from this, we also get a sneak peak of tracks that we may see on the album coming soon, including Brother collaboration ‘Pwdr Blu,’ SOFI TUKKER collaboration ‘Sacrifice,’ Richard Walters collaboration ‘Eat Sleep‘ and solo Kx5 track ‘Bright Lights.’

A perfect mix of modern electronic music and blasts from the past, it also gives us a clear look into the future of the project, and you can listen to the full mix below if you didn’t manage to catch it live on air. You can also check out the full tracklist here.

Image Credit: Peter Don / Provided by Falcon Publicity