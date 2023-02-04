Maceo Plex links with Ishi for pure downtempo delight with ‘Moon Sky’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 301

Maceo Plex takes you into a late-night vibe with the latest offer ‘Moon Sky’, featuring songwriter and vocalist Ishi.

Maceo Plex continues to build the hype around the release of his forthcoming album, this time with a refreshing release on his Lone Romantic imprint. He recently traded remix pennants with maestro Solomun who did a brilliant rendition of Maceo’s ‘Nu World‘, after Maceo also dropped his remix touch on ‘Kreatur der Nacht‘, one of the extracts from Solomun’s acclaimed sophomore album. Maceo Plex is very strong in the art of remixing, as in his version of Faithless‘ ‘Insomnia‘, but now it’s time to go back to the originals. Disruptive in nature, Maceo strays a little from his usual sound to deliver an emotive downtempo trap beat. ‘Moon Sky’ features the songwriter and vocalist from Dallas Ishi and is available now on the usual platforms.

Hypnotic and dreamy synths, heavy and deep bass, 808 drums. These are some of the ingredients you can find in this rich and atmospheric downtempo piece, not forgetting Ishi’s incredible vocals. ‘Moon Sky’ comes wrapped in a melancholy old-school vibe, like a trap-infused ballad, displaying a complex mesh of layers. It’s strangely sentimental yet passionately rhythmic, in a new facet of Maceo Plex that could be the motto for his upcoming album ’93.

‘Moon Sky’ comes accompanied by an incredible music video depicting a space quest, full of irony and unexpected characters, like Ishi himself. The exploration of space by the Americans, and the hegemony of species, you’ll find references to so many science fiction films. An endless amount of readings escorted by a soundtrack skilfully crafted for you to love it from the first moment. Delight yourself below:

Image Credit: Tom Andrew / Provided by Suess Media