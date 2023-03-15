Ultra Miami 2023: Best Bass Acts to watch at the festival

By Nicole Pepe 153

Rail-riding head-banging neck-breaking bass lovers commence! We’ve compiled a list of all the must-see bass acts of Ultra Miami this year guaranteed to hit the sub-spot to satisfy all of your bass-craving needs.

Ultra comes packed with a punch with a diverse line-up, but we’ve narrowed it down to some of the top-tier bass-heavy acts that are slated to perform this year. Without further ado, and in no particular order here are some pillar sets you won’t want to miss.

1. Subtronics

Still riding a high of his 2022 album ‘Fractals‘, including the VIP remix released album ‘Antifractals‘, Subtronics is going to be a set to remember this year in his debut at Ultra. He is slated to perform on Saturday, March 25th on the Worldwide Stage. Expect classic wonky basslines and ska-inspired riffs rippled throughout intense and hard-hitting drops. Definitely one of the best bass acts to witness live at Ultra Miami 2023.

Tracks to check out: Tuba Demon, Into Pieces ft. Grabbitz, GRiZtronics (Part I and II) ft. GRiZ.

2. YOOKiE

The duo consisting of brothers Anthony and Chris Alfaro are guaranteed to shake the earth when they hit the Worldwide Stage this year. Known for their bass-heavy remixes and depth-defying sub-synth design, YOOKiE is a set you’re going to want to stick around for. Catch them at the Worldwide Stage, March 25th.

Tracks to check out: Iron Man, Subs, Bubble Bass

3. Jauz B2B Svdden Death

For the first time, Jauz will take on the decks with Svdden Death for an extra special B2B. Coming from both ends of the dubstep spectrum, this set will be one for the books and draw a crowd reflecting just that. They’ll be performing at the Worldwide Stage on Sunday, March 26th.

Tracks to check out: Feel The Volume by Jauz, Melting by Jauz, Behemoth by Svdden Death, Take Ya Head Off by Svdden Death

4. GG Magree

The Australian powerhouse of a producer will also be slated to perform on the Worldwide Stage this year. Magree not only brings killer beats but expect to hear her vocals on most of the tracks. She’ll be performing on Saturday, March 25th.

Tracks to check out: Ghost, Deja Rave, Frontlines

5. Kill The Noise

Returning to the Worldwide Stage for the third time this year, Kill The Noise resurfaced just last year after his massive release back in 2016 ‘Alt Classic‘, a follow-up to ‘Occult Classic‘ released in 2015. After taking a few years off, he came with heavier beats than ever in 2022 with his album ‘Embrace‘. This is going to be a great set filled with classic drops and newly designed genre-bending synths that’ll keep you on your toes. He’ll be performing Saturday, March 25th.

Tracks to check out: Don’t Look Back, Higher, I Do Coke.

6. Liquid Stranger

Making his debut at the Worldwide Stage this year, Liquid Stranger is slated to perform on Saturday, March 25th. The Swedish-born DJ and producer is known for his slinky and far-out basslines are also described as “the epitome of Transnational Dubstep covering everything from Latin, Asian, Eastern European and Jamaican Dancehall dubs”. You’re not going to want to miss this.

Tracks to check out: Hotbox, Take A Trip, Dissolve

7. Crankdat

While Crankdat has been a staple in bass music for quite some time, he recently has been going viral on TikTok for his deconstruction of “weird robot noises” incorporated into popular music, such as Taylor Swift’s ‘Antihero’. This set is going to shake the ground and if you’re looking for the heaviest among this list, Crankdat takes the cake.

Tracks to check out: Move Back, No Bystanders (Crankdat Remix), Falling To Pieces ft. Marshmello.

Image Credit: EDC 2022