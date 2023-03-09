Ultra’s techno concept RESISTANCE announces first USA residency at M2 during Miami Music Week

RESISTANCE, the darker side of Ultra dedicated to techno, has announced that it will be taking over Miami’s club M2 in its first-ever USA club residency during Miami Music Week this year.

Following residencies in some of the world’s biggest clubs such as Privilege in Ibiza and, of course, their own stages at Ultra itself, RESISTANCE is taking the next biggest step by introducing its first residency on home soil in the USA and it all kicks off during Miami Music Week.

Touching down at M2, Miami’s newest nightlife destination, RESISTANCE’s residency will be a three-day event, happening from Friday 24 until Sunday 26 March, serving as the perfect afterparty to Ultra itself. Friday at M2 with RESISTANCE kicks off with headliners Sasha and John Digweed as a Miami exclusive, with performances from the likes of Joris Voorn and Fideles warming up the crowds. On the other hand, Popof and Space 92 present their Turbulences B2B set in the Chamber room to round things off spectacularly.

The following night following her historic mainstage debut at Ultra, techno queen Charlotte de Witte headlines in the main room whilst Rafa Barrios takes over headline duties in the Chamber room alongside the likes of Franky Wah. Also joining Charlotte de Witte are Indira Paganotto, Hiroko Yamamura and Henry Brooks.

Last but not least serving as the official closing party to this year’s Ultra season and Miami Music Week, no other than the legendary Carl Cox headlines, following his two headlining performances at Ultra on Saturday and Sunday night at the Megastructure. For Carl Cox superfans, RESISTANCE will be the place to be all weekend, being able to catch him three times over the weekend. Aside from this, the night also offers techno stars in the form of Enrico Sangiuliano, Solardo, Anfisa Letyago and others.

Tickets are on sale for all events, and you can visit the M2 website here for single day tickets or a pass to access all three events.

