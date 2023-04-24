Daft Punk continue to release Random Access Memories vault material with ‘GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 141

The legacy and impact of the robot duo Daft Punk seem to have lost none of their moment since the pair officially announced their break-up in early 2021. As the upcoming release of the 10th-anniversary edition of their final album, Random Access Memories, is fast approaching, they have now released the second track from their vault.

When Random Access Memories was released in 2013, electronic dance music was hitting new heights as far as popularity around the globe with many artists citing Daft Punk and their legacy and live shows for their productions and works. Of course, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo famously even said “I don’t know EDM artists or the albums. At first I thought it was all just one guy, some DJ called EDM.” When they finally released the album, it was more relatable to the dance and funk rhythms of the 70s and 80s than anything that was currently representing dance music culture. With the upcoming anniversary release, Daft Punk is giving fans a deeper look into their creative process as their share studio outtakes and clips from the sessions.

They have now shared the second track from the bonus set, this time its GLBTM (Studio Outtakes), which is of course the foundation for the track Give Life Back To Music. On the track, fans get to be a fly on the wall as the infamous chords are performed over a live drum kit, with flourishes from bass and other instruments coming in and out to color the performance. While it is clearly still raw in the technical sense, the play is tight and lively, providing a truly human feel despite the robot personalities. In an era when artists where climbing the charts while creating full albums only on their laptops, Daft Punk bucked all trends and went full analog to deliver an album fulll of warm transients and sonic waves.

GLBTM (Studio Outtakes) is yet another exciting look behind the curtain at the genius that was Daft Punk. Be sure to pre-order the vinyl or CD of Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition today.

Image Credit: Columbia / Daft Punk