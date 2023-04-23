Fatboy Slim and Rita Ora rework a classic with new single ‘Praising You’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 228

Rita Ora has taken on the 1999 Fatboy Slim classic ‘Praise You’ with her refreshing new single ‘Praising You’.

Rita Ora has used an iconic Fatboy Slim tune as the blueprint for her latest offering in her spritely new dance-pop production ‘Praising You’. The track sees the British singer/songwriter utilise the memorable melodies and chord progressions of Fatboy Slim’s incredibly successful 90s release, ‘Praise You’. A lot of artists are making the most of old productions lately in formulating new releases, and this one arrived as she announced her upcoming album ‘You & I’.

In making the track she worked alongside the man himself, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim’s real name), as he provided fitting new instrumentation in a revamped mix. The music video will also see a contribution from the DJ and producer as it arrives later this week, on the 28th April.

Speaking about the collaboration, he had this to say about how the track came about;

“From a chance meeting late one night in the Naughty Corner at Glastonbury, a friendship and collaboration grew that on paper may look unlikely. Yet here it is, and it has a life of its own.”

Ora is set to release her third studio album, ‘You & I’ on the 14 July via BMG, and while we wait for that, you can listen to her new single with Fatboy Slim below!

Image Credit: Rukes.com