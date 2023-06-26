MELON finds success with debut album, ‘This Is MELON, Vol. 1 (Dance)’

By Chris Vuoncino 202

Sporting the head of a piece of watermelon, the mysterious producer MELON is set out for fun and good times for all those who hear his productions. Dropping a massive debut album with a long list of collaborators, the artist certainly made an immediate impact on both the dance industry and the dance music charts.

Initially featuring 51 tracks, This Is MELON, Vol. 1 (Dance), was rereleased at the end of April with eight brand new tracks, including the original production, Do My Thing, to join with the other non-cover in the set, Leave This Town. With the addition of other tracks such as Call on Me (with Shift K3Y), Crazy, and Lay All Your Love On Me, the new additions continue to explore the sound and style of the album’s original release back in February. The idea of releasing a deluxe edition seemed only natural as the initial release achieved immediate chart success and each individual track has earned over 1 million streams respectively, helping the entire album surpass the 150 million stream mark across digital streaming platforms.

With its 59 tracks and 2 hours 30 minute runtime, there is plenty to discover throughout the set as listeners journey through the collection, they will discover gems from yesteryear such as Another Love, the 2013 hit from Tom Odell and Runaway (U & I) made famous by fellow producers Galantis. The album clearly resonated with fans around the world as the album quickly found itself sitting at the #4 spot on the Billboard Dance Charts, positioned amongst global superstars Beyoncé, Drake, and Lady Gaga. The release was followed up with the high-energy This Is MELON, Vol. 1 (Hardstyle) album, offering another 40 tracks, but this time delivered with the pounding style of the hardstyle genre

For MELON, the artist has certainly found a solid niche, providing classic tracks that a ready-made for a new generation of social media users and club-goers looking forward to digesting these newly remixed singles.

Since the release of ‘This Is MELON, Vol. 1 (Dance) [Deluxe]’, MELON has consistently been dropping a new dance track every Friday. In June, every Friday also a hardstyle track got released. The upcoming period, lots of new music will continue to come our way, meaning MELON will have all listeners covered with huge and energetic electronic dance music throughout the summer of 2023.

