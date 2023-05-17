Elon Musk is spotted at RÜFÜS DU SOL festival in San José del Cabo

By Chris Vuoncino 26

Few would argue the power of music to unite humans and help bring people together, both physically and spiritually through its rhythms and emotions. One such fan is the now-former CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, who recently spent the weekend in San José del Cabo taking in the sounds of one of Australia’s most popular artists at their own signature festival.

Having spent much of 2022 on the road, the members of RÜFÜS DU SOL have become one of the world’s premier live acts, and they looked to use that influence to curate their own event, the Sundream Baja Festival, which took place across the first two weekends in May this year. While the event brought in fans from around the world to experience the sights and sounds of the weekend, one festival-goer certainly stood out from the rest when spotted on the side of the stage as RÜFÜS DU SOL performed for the crowd. Having made clear his affinity for electronic music, Tesla founder Elon Musk took in the sights and sounds of the evening in Tulum, just days after relinquishing his role as CEO at Twitter.

While Musk’s love for electronic music is well-known, he has hosted Cyber Rodeo and Rave Cave events at his Tesla Gigafactory and even produced his own track back in 2020, it is rare to see him take in music publicly. While he seemed to enjoy his evening at the Sundream Baja Festival, hours later he was right back to work as he boarded a plane for France ahead of a meeting with the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron. While the actions and decisions of Elon Musk have certainly caused their share of controversy in recent months, his love for electronic music is certainly something we can all celebrate.

Image Credit: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)