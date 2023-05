Kappa Futur Festival reveals final line-up for 10th anniversary of event

By Chris Vuoncino 135

Electronic music fans in Italy are gearing up for the 10th edition of the country’s iconic Kappa Futur Festival which is set to take place on June 30th and extend throughout the weekend. Event organizers have now revealed the full line-up for the 2023 festival as well as the launch of two new stages for the latest edition.

Following a sell-out event in 2022 that saw 85,000 tickets sold for the Kappa Futur Festival in Torino’s Parco Dora, the event looks to go even bigger in the new year with the additional stages and a line-up that is sure to excite music fans all over the world. Now featuring five stages, attendees will have plenty of musical and visual options to choose from when the gates open on June 30th. The massive line-up will feature stand-out sets from global superstars such as the Swedish House Mafia, Major Lazer, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, and Fatboy Slim. With such a display of talent, organizers are certainly expecting the event to sell out once again, so secure tickets today be sure to look over the full line-up broken down by days below.

DAY 1 – FRIDAY 30 JUNE

AFTERLIFE presented by TALE OF US, ANNA, ANOTHER TASTE live, ASTRA CLUB (DJ TENNIS – CARLITA), AYS, BLACK COFFEE, CARISTA, CHLOÉ CAILLET, DANILO PLESSOW, DERRICK CARTER, DETROIT IN EFFECT, FLOORPLAN, HE.SHE.THEY., JOB JOBSE, JOE CLAUSSELL B2B DJ DEEP, KEVIN DE VRIES, KILIMANJARO, KRYSTAL KLEAR b2b MATISA, LVPICA, MAJOR LAZER b2b MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ, MASSANO, MATHII, MICHAEL BIBI, MIND AGAINST, MOCHAKK, PAUL ACQUAVIVA, RUDE, SASHA CARASSI, SHERMANOLOGY, SHUBOSTAR, STEPHAN BODZIN live, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA (KFF EXCLUSIVE SET), THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS

DAY 2 – SATURDAY 1 JULY

ALEX DIMA, CARL CRAIG feat. JON DIXON live, CHARLIE SPARKS, CLOONEE, CUARTERO, DIPLO b2b MACEO PLEX, DJ BONE as DOC CIROC, DRUMS AND CHANTS, DUKWA live, ENRICO SANGIULIANO, ENZO SIRAGUSA, FANTASTIC TWINS live, FATBOY SLIM, GANDALF, HOLY TONGUE live, INDIRA PAGANOTTO, MARBØX, NICO MORENO, NICOLA GAVINO, O.BEE b2b TOMAS STATION, PEGGY GOU, REINIER ZONNEVELD live, RICARDO VILLALOBOS, SANSIBAR, SASHA & JOHN DIGWEED, SETH TROXLER, THE HACKER & ALESSANDRO ADRIANI live, TOLOUSE LOW TRAX, TRAXX, TRYM, TUSHEN RAÏ b2b CORNELIUS DOCTOR, WILLIKENS & IVKOVIC

DAY 3 – SUNDAY 2 JULY

999999999, ARCHIE HAMILTON b2b RICHY AHMED, CARL COX b2b NICOLE MOUDABER, CARL COX HYBRID set, CARLITA, CHRIS LIEBING (TR303 live), CHRIS STUSSY, CHRISTOPHER COE live, DANNY TENAGLIA, DENNIS CRUZ b2b PAWSA, EGYPTIAN LOVER, FOLAMOUR (A/V), FRANK WIEDEMANN x MATHEW JONSON live, HOT SINCE 82, I HATE MODELS, IVAN SMAGGHE, JAMIE JONES, LEO MAS, LOST SOULS OF SATURN live, LP GIOBBI, PARANOID LONDON Live, RIVERSIDE, SAN PROPER, SILVIE LOTO, SIMONE DE KUNOVICH, SIZING, TALE OF US, THE TASTE, ULTIMO TANGO, VINTAGE CULTURE, YOUNIVERSE

✨ KAPPA FUTURFESTIVAL FULL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT ✨ It is almost time to pack your bags and descend on Torino for the 10th edition of #KappaFuturFestival 🔥 This year we have our biggest ever lineup filled with the most talented electronic artist from across the globe 🌍#KFF23 pic.twitter.com/w4ZZQfC7fG — Kappa FuturFestival (@FuturFestival) April 14, 2023

Image Credit: Kappa Futur Festival / Provided by Measure PR