Indira Paganotto reveals Ibiza ‘mini-residency’ at Amnesia

By Alshaan Kassam 267

Spanish-born techno outfit Indira Paganotto reveals Ibiza “mini-residency” after taking a new step in her career.

While it may be the psytrance/techno music that uplifts the fans of Indira Paganotto, this is a big moment for her and for the music industry at the same time. Indira has been given the opportunity to curate a series of three Friday lineups at the prestigious Club Room in Amnesia Ibiza. These few weeks will definitely be interesting, as she will invite her favorites and play with them on the stage. Although the other acts have not yet been announced, it is definitely worth noting that we may even see new DJs to watch out for in the future.

“My team and I have worked so hard to put this one together for months and we are finally ready…”, expressed Paganotto.

The event, called “Curated by Indira Paganotto”, is a piece of Joseph Capriati’s showcase “Metamorphosis”, launched in 2022. In addition to Indira’s event, Amnesia will host artists such as Paul Kalkbrenner, Dubfire, Seth Troxler, and the Brazilian DJ/producer Vintage Culture, among others, from 21 July to 18 August this year. Amnesia is a long-established nightclub in Ibiza, which makes it a perfect destination for nightlife lovers and a great summer getaway. Indira’s first show will be on Friday 21 July in the Main Room with names such as Andres Campo, Sara Landry, Skizzo, and others, so it’s definitely worth a look.

“IBIZAAAAA, I cannot believe I’m writing this, another dream coming true 🙈🥷🏻❤️”, happily wrote in her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indira Paganotto (@indirapaganotto)

Apart from Indira Paganotto’s Ibiza set, it’s a fact that she has been involved in quite a lot of events, recently performing at MotoGP and Boothstock Festival Rotterdam. Notably, in a remarkable collaboration, she joined the B2B set in March at KNTXT’s event with the renowned techno queen Charlotte de Witte, who recently partnered with Harley Davidson.