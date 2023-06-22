Lane 8 lands with 48-track ‘Summer 2023 Mixtape’ featuring 12 IDs

By Ryan Ford 302

Lane 8 has returned with another summer mixtape, bundling 48 track into a 3-hour compilation of the freshest seasonal dance tunes.

As he has done on many occasions before, Lane 8 has delivered with another stellar summer mixtape for 2023, condensing some of the finest seasonal productions in an unmissable 3-hour mix. The ‘Lane 8 Summer 2023 Mixtape’ is like the many in the years before it; a definitive exploration of different dance timbres, offering up countless IDs as it does so. This year, the American DJ & producer and This Never Happened frontman has gifted us 12 unreleased tunes to enjoy from start to finish, taking us on a mellifluous journey of discovery in the realm of house and techno. Be sure to keep an eye for these, as they typical roll out shortly after garnering the majority of the interest during these sublime mixtapes Daniel makes.

The mixtape follows up two other seasonal mixes so far this year, and features some of the scenes elite, showcasing music from the likes of Anyma, SIDEPIECE, ARTBAT, Tensnake and Kaytranada among many, many more. If you haven’t already, make sure to reserve some time to listen to this gem of a mixtape which offers respite and a whole lot more. Check it out for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Jason Siegel / Provided by Management