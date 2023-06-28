NATIIVE returns with emotive new track ‘Coming Home’ feat. Shoffy: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 142

Blessing us all with the most emotive of releases, Los Angeles based DJ/Producer NATIIVE has just unveiled his latest single, entitled ‘Coming Home.’ A true gem of a track, singer/songwriter Shoffy ensures that it is elevated to even further heights.

Leaving his own mark within the electronic dance industry, one fire track at a time of course, NATIIVE has just blessed us all with his latest release, in the form of ‘Coming Home.’ Heartfelt and emotive, each musical element has been incorporated in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst its ever-so addictive aura will have listeners embark on a musical journey like no other. Blending House, Pop and hints of UK Garage, the Los Angeles based DJ/Producer leaves no doubt to the imagination, as this latest production acts a clear testament to the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. Elevating the track to even further heights, singer/songwriter Shoffy ensures nothing less than the most spectacular of vocals, with each lyric resonating directly to the listener in a fashion that will have them feeling all types of emotion.

Taken from his forthcoming debut EP ‘Good For Now,’ this latest production looks to follow suit in the direction of ‘Need You Now,’ a radio-ready anthem that had fans alike begging for more from the offset of its release. Captivating audiences in a manner that has yet to be seen, NATIIVE is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection, and if ‘Coming Home’ is anything to go by, we cannot wait of all the future endeavours that are set to follow. Portraying a wider message through his love for music, ‘Coming Home’ looks to offer listeners a brand new perspective on life and the daily struggles that we face, whilst no matter how far one may be from their homeland, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel that will take us back to where we belong, but this time we will have faced any challenges along the way.

“’Coming Home’ started from a demo of Shoffy’s that I was sent. As soon as I heard the hook of the song, I immediately had inspiration. The production for this track came together pretty quickly for me. I produced most of it over the course of a weekend. Once I had the initial idea down, I sent the first draft back to Shoffy, and he was hyped about it. But we didn’t really have the verses down yet. It was just the production and the hook/chorus. We spent a few weeks collaborating and going back and forth on the verses until we landed on something that felt right. The inspiration for the lyrics stemmed from shared experiences of being on the road for so long and missing your significant other and friends. When I first heard the original demo from Shoffy, that concept resonated with me from my past experiences of being on tour for months at a time and feeling homesick. The track is emotional and hyped at the same time. This is probably my favorite production I’ve done as of recently. I feel like the production perfectly captures the direction that I want to take this project in. I put a lot of effort into the drum grooves and synths, mixing in a lot of analog and real-world elements with electronic production. The second drop is probably my favorite section. It’s low-key pretty hype! This is one that I’ve been excited to release for a while.” – NATIIVE

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Coming Home’ is the epitome of a track that will leave anyone in awe from start to finish. A certified hit in our books, both set of artists have produced a track for the ages, and with no signs of slowing down, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on both NATIIVE and Shoffy, and all their future endeavours within the dance scene. Having said this, be sure to check out ‘Coming Home’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments sections. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Natasha Dion, Aidan Lawson / Provided by twotwothree management