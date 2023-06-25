The Weeknd trilogy: third album release soon

The Weeknd, the Canadian singer and producer, has confirmed that the third album in his trilogy will be released “soon.”

The highly anticipated follow-up to his 2020 album ‘After Hours‘ and 2022’s ‘Dawn FM‘ is currently in the final stages of production, with details regarding the title and release date set to be announced shortly.

Addressing fans’ speculations about the album’s title, The Weeknd clarified that what they believe to be the title is actually the name of a song on the album. He assured that the actual album title will be disclosed in due time, leaving fans intrigued and eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

As The Weeknd continues on his international After Hours til Dawn Tour, he has been delivering performances predominantly during daylight hours, a deliberate choice that allows him to establish a stronger connection with the audience. The daytime performances offer a more intimate atmosphere, enabling him to engage with his fans on a more personal level.

In a departure from his usual setlist structure, The Weeknd has been changing up the songs he performs each night, including deep cuts and older tracks. This improvisation adds an element of surprise and excitement for both the artist and the audience. With the freedom to experiment and control over his performances, The Weeknd is thoroughly enjoying this leg of the tour and is determined to provide an unforgettable experience for his fans.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd released the music video for “Is There Someone Else?,” a track from his ‘Dawn FM’ album. This captivating visual accompaniment arrived exactly one year after the album’s initial release, further demonstrating The Weeknd’s commitment to delivering compelling content to his dedicated fan base. Additionally, he collaborated with Swedish House Mafia on the song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” featured on the soundtrack for the film “Avatar: The Way Of The Water.“

Fans can expect more information about the final album in The Weeknd’s trilogy to be unveiled in the near future. As anticipation continues to build, the reveal of the album title and additional details will undoubtedly generate excitement and set the stage for another remarkable chapter in The his musical journey.