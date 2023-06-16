ZHU The Grace Tour: Grammy-nominated artist returns with headlining tour

By Lewis Mulligan

Grammy-nominated artist ZHU is set to captivate audiences once again in 2023 with his highly anticipated headline tour, The Grace Tour. This electrifying musical journey will commence in Toronto on September 14, taking ZHU to major cities such as Brooklyn, Chicago, and San Francisco, and culminating in a grand finale at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for two consecutive nights. This marks ZHU’s first headline tour since his wildly successful 2018 Dune Tour.

ZHU’s The Grace Tour promises an unparalleled live experience, featuring an impressive lineup of support artists. Channel Tres (DJ Set) will join ZHU for the Brooklyn and San Francisco shows, while Claptone will captivate the crowd at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Los Angeles dates will see the exceptional talent of Hayden James, and Noizu will grace multiple select dates throughout the tour, enhancing the musical magic with their unique styles.

While fans have eagerly awaited a fully curated tour by ZHU, the artist has kept busy, providing direct support for Swedish House Mafia on their Paradise Again comeback tour last year. Now, ZHU is back in full performance mode, delighting audiences with a recent slot at Lighting in a Bottle and an upcoming extended set in London in August, marking his first headline show in the city since 2015.

Tickets for The Grace Tour will be available for purchase, starting with a special Citi presale for U.S. dates, beginning on Monday, June 19. Additional presale opportunities will be offered throughout the week, including an exclusive Artist Presale starting on Tuesday, June 20. The general on-sale will commence on Friday, June 23, at 10 AM local time. As the official card of The Grace Tour US dates, Citi card members will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.

ZHU The Grace Tour Dates 2023:

9/14 – Rebel – Toronto, Canada

9/15 – London Music Hall – Thamesford, Canada

9/16 – MTELUS – Montreal, Canada

9/19 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

9/21 – Brooklyn Mirage – Brooklyn, New York

9/22 – Brooklyn Mirage – Brooklyn, New York

9/25 – The Roxian Theater – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

9/26 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, Connecticut

9/28 – House of Blues – Boston, Massachusetts

9/30 – The Anthem – Washington, District of Columbia

10/2 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, Tennessee

10/4 – ACL Live – Austin, Texas

10/6 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, Texas

10/7 – Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, Texas

10/11 – The Sylvee – Madison, Wisconsin

10/12 – Radius – Chicago, Illinois

10/14 – The Armory – Minneapolis, Minnesota

10/17 – The Rev Center – Boise, Idaho

10/19 – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium – Sacramento, California

10/20 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, California

10/27 – Harbour Event Centre – Vancouver, Canada

10/28 – Roseland Theater – Portland, Oregon

11/1 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado

11/4 – The Great Saltair – Salt Lake City, Utah

11/9 – The Palladium – Los Angeles, California

11/10 – The Palladium – Los Angeles, California

As we anticipate The Grace Tour, take a moment to listen to ZHU’s latest single, “Revelations.” Featuring a collaboration with Devault and BabyJake, this sleek, slow-burning track offers a mesmerizing experience. Watch the video below and stay tuned for more information on ZHU’s upcoming album.

Photo by Austin Neill on Unsplash