Tidal to raise their subscription prices

By Daniel Šikljan 181

Tidal will become the latest music streaming platform to raise its subscription prices, following similar decisions by Amazon Music, Deezer, and Apple Music.

Users have been notified by Tidal that they will be raising their subscription prices for its Hi-Fi tier. This decision stemmed from an MBW interview back in May where Tidal’s CEO Jesse Dorogusker stated that “music is relatively undervalued and underpriced”. The pricing adjustment will take action on the 1st of August, with all 61 markets being influenced by the resolution.

The Tidal Hi-Fi tier will get a price bump of 1 dollar, raising its monthly subscription from $9.99 per month to $10.99. Tidal Hi-Fi offers CD-quality lossless streams at 44.1 kHz / 16 bit. In addition to that, Tidal’s family tier, HiFi Family, will get a 2-dollar price raise with the tier’s new cost being $16.99 instead of $14.99. Their premium subscription tier, Hi-Fi Plus, remains untouched. Hi-Fi Plus offers Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio, and Hi-Fi and its monthly fee is 19.99 dollars. Keep in mind that adjustments in local currency will be introduced in all markets.

A Tidal spokesperson revealed Tidal’s goal for the future:

“We periodically look at the pricing of our service and make adjustments as needed. We’ll continue to add new features for music fans as we continue to build the best home for music and culture.”

Tidal isn’t the first music streaming platform to raise their monthly subscription fees. Amazon Music raised the price for their Amazon Unlimited tier from $9.99 to $10.99. Apple Music followed it up by raising its standard subscription price from $9.99 to $10.99 as well. Deezer also quietly raised its monthly prices. Its Premium subscription now costs $10.99 in the US, £11.99 in the UK, and €10.99 in the European Union. The biggest of all music streaming platforms, Spotify, still has yet to make a similar move regarding price raises. Instead, Spotify is looking to introduce a brand new tier called Supremium which will reportedly offer Spotify Hi-Fi and access to complimentary audiobooks each month.

Image credit: Spotify; Apple Music Tidal Streaming Service; Amazon Music Unlimited; Youtube Music; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider