HARD Summer 2023: Five rising artists to catch at the festival

About a week remains until HARD Summer 2023 kicks off! To build the anticipation even further, we’ve picked out five up-and-coming acts you don’t want to miss out on at the 15th edition of the music festival.

As the anticipation for HARD Summer 2023 reaches a fever pitch, festival-goers are eagerly preparing for an electrifying experience like no other. For the first time in 10 years, HARD Summer is set to make its return to Los Angeles as it transforms the LA Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium into a massive festival ground August 5–6. With an awe-inspiring lineup featuring some of the industry’s biggest names, this year’s edition promises to be unforgettable. Amidst the star-studded roster, a rising wave of talent is set to take center stage and captivate audiences with their fresh, innovative sounds. Join us as we uncover the five rising artists destined to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of attendees at HARD Summer 2023.

Blossom

The London-born, Phoenix-raised artist’s career has truly “blossomed,” and she’s not done yet. Blossom’s massive sound has earned her support from AC Slater, Habstrakt, Steve Aoki, and many other big names in the dance music scene. Records such as ‘Still Here,’ ‘Complicated,’ and ‘Far Away’ see the DJ/producer craft a fierce bass house atmosphere that has caught the attention of high-profile record labels such as Thrive Music, Night Bass, and Bite This! After selling out her first headline show at Academy LA earlier this year, the pink-haired producer is now set to tear up the HARD stage.

Odd Mob

The Australian DJ/producer has become known for his ability to emphasize the unconventional in his genre-defying productions. He broke through the scene in 2014 with ‘Is It A Banger,’ which has gained millions of streams and has set the tone for what to expect from the artist in the following years. Mirroring the success of his breakthrough track, his 2022 single ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ has brought the Brisbane-based artist back to the spotlight, gaining massive support from industry heavyweights John Summit, Dom Dolla, Diplo, Chris Lake, and many more. From performing at EDC Las Vegas to taking the stage at Coachella earlier this year, Odd Mob’s eyes are all set on the HARD Stage.

FrostTop

The Long Beach native trap producer has been making waves in the electronic music scene with his unique blend of ethereal melodies, pulsating beats and hauntingly atmospheric sounds. Tracks such as ‘Echo,’ ‘Reform’ and ‘Angels Landing’ with ISOxo see the DJ/producer craft a sonic landscape that transcends traditional boundaries, earning him support from major bass music labels such as Gud Vibrations and NIGHTMODE. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of genres, this enigmatic artist weaves together elements of ambient, future bass, and glitch, creating a spellbinding fusion that transports listeners to otherworldly realms. Catch FrosTop‘s performance at the HARDER Stage.

ChaseWest

The talented house music producer is quickly making some moves within the dance music scene with his groovy, atmospheric sound. With dynamic records such as ‘RUN AWAY,’ ‘DONT TRUST EM,’ and his remix of Marco Strous’ ‘Good Boy,’ ChaseWest is establishing a reputation for delivering infectious beats that keep dancefloors moving all night long. His stardom is only on the rise, and his presence in the world of house music is sure to endure for years to come. From an intimate club setting at Miami’s iconic Space to now one of California’s largest music festivals, 2023 is definitely ChaseWest’s year to conquer. Catch his set at the Pink Stage.

ISOxo

The young San Diego native DJ/producer is a trailblazing force in the world of trap music, pushing the boundaries of the genre with his distinctive and innovative sound featured in records like ‘Ground,’ ‘Radial,’ ‘Say What’ with G Jones and ‘Stinger’ with RL Grime. ISOxo’s ability to seamlessly infuse trap with elements of dubstep, future bass, and hip-hop results in a genre-defying sound that sets him apart from his peers. His high-energy sets take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, ensuring that the dancefloor stays packed and the energy remains at an all-time high. As a rising star in the trap music scene, ISOxo’s future is as promising as it is exciting, and his influence on the genre continues to grow with each groundbreaking release. Prepare to be captivated by the dynamic and boundary-pushing sounds of ISOxo as he makes his return to HARD Summer, this time at the HARD stage.

