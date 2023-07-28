Lollapalooza 2023: 5 Must-See Acts

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 99

Chicago’s Lollapalooza is easily one of the most widely known and widely anticipated festivals of the season. Created by alternative rock hero Perry Farrell all the way back in 1991, the gathering has gone from a farewell celebration for Jane’s Addiction to a musical institution, regularly booking some of the world’s biggest names. This year is no different, featuring one of the strongest lineups in recent memory. Without further ado, here are 5 must-see acts at Lollapalooza 2023!

Fred Again..

Friday, T-Mobile stage

London’s Fred Again.. has long had the chops needed to break into the top tier of the dance music scene. He’s been massive behind the scenes since 2018, when he co-wrote George Ezra’s UK number one hit, “Shotgun”, and became the youngest-ever recipient of the Brit award for Producer of the Year just two years later. His Boiler Room set last July catapulted him into the spotlight, and he’s spent the time since releasing an album with family friend and mentor Brian Eno, hit singles such as “Turn On the Lights again” and “Rumble” with Swedish House Mafia and Skrillex, respectively, and generally growing into a rising star.

ODESZA

Saturday, T-Mobile stage

Fans of American duo ODESZA were absolutely mortified when Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight appeared to be hinting at a breakup with their fourth album, 2022’s The Last Goodbye. A little over a year later, the two have shown no signs of stopping, with a string of non-album singles seeming to firmly put the rumors to bed. A veteran act that rose to fame by consistently dropping some of the best records in electronic music, ODESZA roll into Chicago off the back of a recently released collab LP with South Africa-based artist Yellow House and the announcement that they’ve already finished their next album.

The Knocks

Saturday, Coinbase stage

One of the best things about festivals is that you get to see artists that might sometimes fly under the radar showcase their talents on the kind of stage they deserve. Case in point at Lollapalooza 2023: The Knocks. Comprised of James “JPatt” Patterson and Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner, this New York duo has been making infectious electronic dance since 2007, releasing or featuring on such bangers as “Classic”, “Best Friend” with Sofi Tukker, and “Love Letter” with ODESZA. The groove these two produce is absolutely undeniable, and their set at the Coinbase stage is sure to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

NewJeans

Thursday, T-Mobile stage

The truly global phenomenon that is K-Pop has a few new faces at the forefront: NewJeans, a Seoul-based act that only debuted last year, is making their maiden voyage to American shores with all the momentum in the world. Already chart-toppers in their homeland with hits like “Ditto” and “Super Shy”, Minji, Haerin, Hanni, Danielle and Hyein are making waves in both the music and fashion industries with their easy-going pop/R&B sound and affable, down-to-earth image. They’ll be the first ever Korean girl group to play Lolla, a distinction that will likely be one of many for their country’s most promising new artist.

Kendrick Lamar

Friday, T-Mobile stage

If good kid, m.A.A.d. city and To Pimp a Butterfly weren’t enough to cement Kendrick Lamar as one of the all-time greats in rap, his latest album has surely removed all doubts. The Compton-born and bred rhymer has gone from phenom to bonafide superstar over the past decade or so, taking every accolade imaginable along the way. At once defined by witty, rough-around-the-edges flourish and gut-wrenching vulnerability, Lamar represents the best of what hip hop has to offer. Last year’s Grammy-winner Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers demonstrated just that, and the live act he’s produced to accompany heads to the festival as part of one of the most acclaimed tours of our time.

Can’t make it to Lollapalooza 2023? Be sure to catch the action from the comfort of your own home via Hulu.

Image credit: Rukes.com

Next article: David Guetta and MORTEN release vocal Future Rave anthem ‘Something To Hold On To’: Listen