David Guetta and MORTEN release vocal Future Rave anthem ‘Something To Hold On To’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 86

The track, which features vocals by award winning artist Clementine Douglas, has been a fan favourite Future Rave ID out of the new ones that David Guetta and MORTEN have been teasing.

Both known for making anthemic, vocal led productions that have fans screaming the lyrics back to them at festivals, its no surprise that David Guetta and MORTEN have once again ushered in the more euphoric side of their self-made genre Future Rave, for their newest release. Recently favouring more instrumental, darker and moodier tracks such as ‘Lost In The Rhythm,’ ‘Element‘ and ‘Solar‘ as well as MORTEN’s solo release like ‘The Drill‘ and ‘All In,’ they are proving that vocal tracks still have a place in this world.

‘Something To Hold On To‘ is a track that proves that whilst the movement may have gone in a darker direction of late, the pair are more than capable of making tracks that will cater to the mainstream world just as much as the underground. For this anticipated ID, they teamed up with Clementine Douglas, whose vocals have garnered massive recognition, even being awarded the Vocalist of the Year by BBC Radio 1‘s 2022 Dance Awards. Expertly delivering a ballad-worthy performance that keeps up with the strength and power of the soundscape with ease, its clear to see why Guetta and MORTEN teamed up with her.

Only continuing to set the bar higher and higher for the movement that they have created, David Guetta and MORTEN are on an upwards trajectory, and ‘Something To Hold On To’ is set to be an instant classic. Listen to the track below, out via their label, and stream it on other platforms here.