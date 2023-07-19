Mau P and Kevin de Vries unleash electrifying new single ‘Metro’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal

Mau P and Kevin de Vries team up to release their highly-anticipated collaboration ‘Metro,’ out now via Tale of Us‘ label Afterlife .

Mau P and Kevin de Vries, two rising names in house and techno, have joined forces to deliver their exhilarating new melodic-techno single ‘Metro.’ With their impressive track record of releases such as Mau P’s ‘Drugs From Amsterdam’ and Kevin De Vries’ ‘Dance With Me,’ ‘Metro’ marks the first time the two have merged their unique styles and artistic visions together into a single. A harmonious blend of their signature styles and musical mastery, the record has proven to be an instant hit even before its official release as it became one of Tale of Us’ highly sought-after IDs during their live performances.

‘Metro’ opens with a pulsating synth that sets the tone for the goosebump-inducing journey ahead. Ethereal melodies, a hard bassline, and intricate progressive buildups create a hypnotic atmosphere that takes you to the undiscovered depths of consciousness. With its infectious rhythm and carefully curated sound palette, the track ensures to appeal to those looking for a captivating, sonic experience.

Expect to hear ‘Metro’ live at weekend one and weekend two of Tomorrowland as both Mau P and Kevin de Vries are set to make their festival debut this month. Mau P’s upcoming performances also include PAROOKAVILLE, Mysteryland, Electric Zoo and EDC Orlando. Kevin de Vries’ upcoming tour dates include Monegros Desert Festival, Loveland Festival and ARC Music Festival. In the meantime, check out Mau P and Kevin de Vries’ new single ‘Metro’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

